Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Home Burglary Under Investigation In Ridgefield

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Encampment Place in Ridgefield.
Encampment Place in Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who broke into a home on a quiet Ridgefield street and stole several items, including a car.

The Ridgefield Police Department is probing the burglary on Encampment Place that occurred in the early morning on Thursday, Nov. 5.

According to police, the suspects gained entry to a garage through an unsecured window, at which point a number of home and yard tools were stolen, as well as multiple bottles of alcohol.

Police said that the suspects proceeded to leave through the garage by taking a 2000 Acura TL sedan.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ridgefield Police Det. David DuBord by calling (203) 431-2794 or the department’s tip line at (203) 431-2345. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.