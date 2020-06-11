Home Burglary Under Investigation In Ridgefield

Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects who broke into a home on a quiet Ridgefield street and stole several items, including a car.

The Ridgefield Police Department is probing the burglary on Encampment Place that occurred in the early morning on Thursday, Nov. 5.

According to police, the suspects gained entry to a garage through an unsecured window, at which point a number of home and yard tools were stolen, as well as multiple bottles of alcohol.

Police said that the suspects proceeded to leave through the garage by taking a 2000 Acura TL sedan.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ridgefield Police Det. David DuBord by calling (203) 431-2794 or the department’s tip line at (203) 431-2345.

