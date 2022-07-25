Lifelong Ridgefield Resident Who Was Beloved Preschool Teacher Dies At 28

Friends and loved ones are mourning the death of beloved Fairfield County preschool teacher, Emily Griffin.

The lifelong Ridgefield resident died Thursday, July 21, at the age of 28 following a long illness, according to her obituary.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must advise my Facebook friends that my beloved daughter Emily Nora Griffin passed away this evening after a long and difficult illness,” Griffin’s father, Tim, wrote on Facebook.

“She was a fighter to the end. She was an angel on earth. Kind and loving to all. God has called her home.”

After graduating from Ridgefield High School, Griffin headed out west to Arizona for college. While there, she spent several years as a caretaker for vulnerable patients during their end of life moments, “helping them to pass in peace,” her obituary said.

Griffin returned to Ridgefield after graduating from college and began working at Cadence Academy Preschool, located on Barlow Mountain Road.

“Emily spent her life loving and helping children in need,” reads her obituary.

According to family, Griffin was fascinated with the night sky, always curious about what existed beyond the stars. She loved making art, loved animals, and was known for creating “the best playlists.”

During her time in Arizona, Griffin was fascinated by the beautiful sunsets there. “So much so, she even painted the most beautiful sunset in the sky for her family on the night she left,” her obituary said.

“Whether it was a stranger Emily encountered on the street, or a friend in need, Emily spread love and compassion in her every moment of being.”

A wake for Griffin is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McGrath’s Funeral Home in Bronxville, according to her memorial.

Her funeral will be held the following morning, Wednesday, July 27 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Bronxville.

Attendees are asked to wear “bright colors” to both services, especially purple, Griffin’s favorite color.

Memorial donations in Griffin’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on its website.

