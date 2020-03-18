Contact Us
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Norwalk
News

Teenage Sisters Reported Missing In Fairfield County Located Safe, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Linette Diaz and Betzaida Diaz have been located.
Linette Diaz and Betzaida Diaz have been located. Photo Credit: CT Silver Alert

Two teenage girls who had been reported missing in Fairfield County have been found.

Silver Alerts had been issued on Tuesday, March 17, by the for the two Bridgeport girls, who are sisters.

The girls were reported located by the Bridgeport Police Department.

According to police, Betzaida Diaz, 14, and Linette Diaz, 13, were located by the department and 'are safe and reunited with their family," said Scott Appleby, director of the city's emergency management.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ridgefield Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.