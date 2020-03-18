Teenage Sisters Reported Missing In Fairfield County Located Safe, Police Say

Two teenage girls who had been reported missing in Fairfield County have been found.

Silver Alerts had been issued on Tuesday, March 17, by the for the two Bridgeport girls, who are sisters.

The girls were reported located by the Bridgeport Police Department.

According to police, Betzaida Diaz, 14, and Linette Diaz, 13, were located by the department and 'are safe and reunited with their family," said Scott Appleby, director of the city's emergency management.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.