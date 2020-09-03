Contact Us
Man Nabbed Stealing Fishing Poles In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Jose Crespo
Jose Crespo Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A 57-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a shed and stealing fishing poles.

The incident took place around 3:45 a.m., Saturday, March 7, when officers responded to a home on Raymond Terrace in Norwalk for a report of a burglary, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

The homeowner told officers an unknown person entered a shed located at the rear of the property and stolen fishing poles from the shed, Zwickler said.

The homeowner was able to provide a description to officers as well as show them a video of the suspect.

A description of the suspect was relayed to other officers that were working and an officer on patrol spotted a man matching the description enter Ludlow Commons, an elderly housing complex, Zwickler said.

During a search of the area, officers located Jose Crespo, of Norwalk, who was identified as the person seen on the video, and arrested, Zwickler said.

The stolen items were recovered from a vehicle Crespo had driven to Ludlow Commons, he added.

Crespo was charged with burglary and larceny.

He was held on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 17.

