Man Arrested Twice For Frightening Drivers, Neighbors In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested twice in two days for allegedly driving aggressively and for harassing neighbors.

Earnest Michael Drupals, 48, of Riverside, was first arrested around 9:25 a.m., Saturday, March 7, after being stopped by Greenwich Police, said Lt. Louis Pannone.

When stopped, Drupals' was allegedly seen driving a white Jeep Gladditator a high rate of speed eastbound on East Putnam Avenue, Pannone said.

The vehicle's engine could be heard loudly revving and he was seen passing other vehicles, tailgating, and making a lane change without an indicator, police said.

At the same time that officers were stopping Drupals, the department received a call from a scared motorist reporting his alleged erratic operation, Pannone said. The caller also provided a license number that matched Drupals'.

During the stop, officers said Drupals "exited his vehicle, began to cruse at officers and use obscene gestures," the arrest report said. "Drupals did this in the presence of numerous adult and children bystanders."

Drupals was charged with breach of peace, improper turn, and reckless driving. He was released on an $850 bond.

The next day, Sunday, March 8, Greenwich Police were called to a home on Corrona Drive for a harassment complaint, said Sgt. Craig Zottola.

While on the scene, officers were able to determine that the neighbor of the compliant, Drupals, positioned his vehicle in front of the driveway of Corrona Drive playing loud music and using obscene language directed at the neighbor, causing alarm to area residents, police said.

Drupals then responded to Greenwich Police Headquarters where he was arrested for breach of peace and released on a $1,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

