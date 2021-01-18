CT Man Charged With Federal Narcotics, Firearm Offenses

A convicted felon in Connecticut is back in custody and facing federal drug and weapon charges after being busted by the DEA, officials said.

Hartford resident Christopher Alamo was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 14 on federal narcotics distribution and firearm possession charges and is currently being detained pending his next court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

U.S. Attorney John Durham said that the DEA’s Hartford Task Force identified Alamo as an alleged distributor of heroin and cocaine in Connecticut, New York, and in other states.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Alamo was arrested following a court-authorized search of his residence, which led to the seizure of:

12,000 bags of fentanyl;

390 grams of loose fentanyl;

One kilogram of cocaine;

300 grams of marijuana;

Items used to package and process narcotics for street sale;

A .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun with a loaded high-capacity magazine;

Separate large-capacity magazines loaded with 9mm ammunition;

A bulletproof vest.

Durham noted that Alamo’s criminal history includes felony convictions for narcotics, weapon, and larceny offenses, and that it is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a weapon or ammunition.

Specifically, Alamo, 33, was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 40 grams or more of fentanyl;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, Alamo faces a mandatory minimum prison term of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison on the top charge.

