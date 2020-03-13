COVID-19: Ridgefield Declares State Of Emergency

A state of emergency has been declared for the town of Ridgefield in response to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi declared the emergency on Friday, March 13, to allow the town to focus on the its response to the pandemic.

Marconi said the declaration does not indicate a major change in the local situation but rather parallels the declaration made by Gov. Ned Lamont, which in turn makes it easier to deal with state and federal authorities as necessary.

Earlier this week, Marconi ordered the partial activation of the Emergency Operations Center policy group comprising health and public safety department heads.

This group meets daily to assure a coordinated response by schools, government, and local businesses.

