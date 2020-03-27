Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ridgefield Daily Voice serves Ridgefield, CT
COVID-19: Fourth Fatality In Ridgefield Confirmed

Kathy Reakes
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

With the death of another resident at an area senior living facility, the number of positive COVID-19 actives cases in Ridgefield stands at 45.

Ridgefield Health Director Ed Briggs, who said the positive cases include residents ranging in age from 19 to 89, bringing the town's total death toll to four.

The facility, Ridgefield Crossing on Route 7, said on Friday, March 27, there are 16 residents and six associates who have tested positive.

"These associates, along with all associates who were identified as having high exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases, have already been outside of the community on leave to limit the risk of potential spread of the virus," said a spokeswoman for the community.

Ridgefield Crossings said that is taking optimal health and safety measures and the facility still remains on lockdown to all visitors at this time.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi said with the current number of tests underway, they expect the number of cases to continue to rise.

