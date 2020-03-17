COVID-19: Bridgeport Hospital Opens 'Appointment Only' Testing Site

Residents with a doctor's order can now receive a COVID-19 test at Bridgeport Hospital with the activation of a new collection center.

The center is being opened as an effort to minimize Bridgeport Hospital’s COVID-19 exposure and to ensure proper testing of patients that have received a physician’s order, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Office of Emergency Management.

The center, which will be set up at the hospital’s campus facility on Mill Hill Avenue, will only officer testing for those with a physician’s order and who have a scheduled appointment, Appleby said.

No walk-ins will be allowed, so if a person is feeling sick they should contact their physician immediately and receive an order.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

Bridgeport Hospital traffic impact can be expected on Mill Hill Avenue with No Parking on the event side of the road from Barnum Avenue to Clermont Avenue.

Homeowners can park at the hospital-owned parking lot at the corner of Central Avenue and Barnum Avenue or on the odd-side of the street.

Bridgeport Police Department will be present for traffic control.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.