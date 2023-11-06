Fair 53°

SHARE

Marshalls Opening New Store In Ridgefield

Just in time for holiday shopping, Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with more than 20 stores in Connecticut is opening a new location in Fairfield County.

<p>A new Marshalls store will open in Ridgefield at 120 Danbury Road on Thursday, Nov. 16.&nbsp;</p>

A new Marshalls store will open in Ridgefield at 120 Danbury Road on Thursday, Nov. 16. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Located in Ridgefield in the Copps Hill Plaza on Danbury Road, the grand opening is set for Thursday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., said Cassidy Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts-based company.

The 24,999-square-foot Ridgefield store will be the company's 23rd location in Connecticut and the third in Fairfield County with other locations in Norwalk and Stamford. It will replace the former Kohl's Department Store that closed last year. 

Kelly said shoppers in Ridgefield will find an "amazing selection" of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty, and more.

“Our newest store in Ridgefield will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for, said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls. "We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”

The store will employ 60 full and part-time employees, Kelly said.  

In celebration of its new Ridgefield location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Ridgefield Food Pantry, she added. 

The store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The store's address is 120 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. 

to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE