Marshalls Opening New Store In Ridgefield

Located in Ridgefield in the Copps Hill Plaza on Danbury Road, the grand opening is set for Thursday, Nov. 16 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., said Cassidy Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts-based company.

The 24,999-square-foot Ridgefield store will be the company's 23rd location in Connecticut and the third in Fairfield County with other locations in Norwalk and Stamford. It will replace the former Kohl's Department Store that closed last year.

Kelly said shoppers in Ridgefield will find an "amazing selection" of high-quality merchandise in women, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty, and more.

“Our newest store in Ridgefield will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend, and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for, said Tim Miner, president of Marshalls. "We’re excited to bring this experience and exceptional values from fashion and beauty to home and more to a new neighborhood.”

The store will employ 60 full and part-time employees, Kelly said.

In celebration of its new Ridgefield location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Ridgefield Food Pantry, she added.

The store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The store's address is 120 Danbury Road, Ridgefield.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ridgefield and receive free news updates.