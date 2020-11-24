COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of CT Residents Planning To Get Takeout Food On Thanksgiving

Of 3,000 surveyed, 43 percent of Connecticut residents said they will forego their traditional home-cooked feast for a smaller, more manageable takeout meal or meal kit amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study conducted by MySubscriptionAddiction.

Although 70 percent of those surveyed said their culinary skills had improved this year thanks to quarantine, 31 percent of those surveyed also said that they may consider a meal kit or take out for their Christmas celebration as well.

One in 10, however, said that they were "likely to experiment" with their meals this year, utilizing those newfound cooking abilities.

Instead of sitting around the dinner table another 43 percent of those polled plan on eating outside to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

"At the end of the day, Thanksgiving might look a little different this year - who is there, what we cook, and if we prepare it with a meal kit or otherwise", says Simran Dua, CEO of MySubscriptionAddiction. "But the core of this holiday remains unchanged. It is still a time to reflect about gratitude and connect with loved ones, even if it may happen virtually by video this year."

One in three of those surveyed, or 34 percent, plan to FaceTime relatives rather than spend time with them in-person in light of the pandemic. One in five said that they would video call all family members living outside their household.

