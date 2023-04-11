Popular Store To Close After 70 Years In Business In Ridgefield

One of Fairfield County's go-to office supply and stationery stores that has been around for almost 70 years is closing its doors for good.

Squash's Office Supply in Ridgefield announced on Facebook that the store is closing because "they are ready to retire."

An exact date wasn't given, but because the store, where you can find everything from stationery to office supplies, is turning 70, everything is on sale and some items are even 70 percent off until they finally clear out the stock and close their doors.

The store which is also popular with artists who stop in to purchase art supplies received its unusual name from the original owner who was from a farming family that immigrated from Italy, and, while working at another "downtown" store, he would have squash for lunch each day.

Pretty soon, everyone called him "Squash," and the nickname stuck. So when he opened his own store, and of course, everyone in Ridgefield called it Squash's.

Squash operated his store for about 40 years before selling it.

The current owner, Whitney Williams, might be ready to retire but said on Facebook: "We have served our Ridgefield Community with Pride since 1953," Williams said. "We will always love our customers, our town, and our great staff!"

Haven't been to Squash's? The store is located at 389 Main St. in downtown Ridgefield.

