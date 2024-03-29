Business In Heart Of Ridgefield Closes Up Shop After 74-Year Run

Craig's Fine Jewelry, a Main Street staple in Ridgefield, is closing on Friday, March 29, as the owner Billy Craig retires, a sign in the window announced.

The founder, Helen Craig, purchased the business in 1950 never imagining that her small family business would be what it is today, the company website says.

Her son Norman Craig and his wife Elsie continued to grow the business, offering only the finest quality jewelry and personal service.

In 1983, they left the business to their three children. In 2004, the website says their only son, Billy, became the owner.

"Billy has continued to build upon his family’s legacy by keeping Craig’s an integral part of Ridgefield and has created a nationally recognized luxury boutique jewelry store," the website said.

In addition to running the jewelry store, the Craigs were very involved in building Ridgefield and its businesses.

Attempts to reach the Craig family about the closing were unsuccessful.

