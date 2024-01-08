Beloved Restaurant Closes After More Than Decade In Business In Ridgefield

On Saturday, Dec. 30, popular Fairfield County eatery Gyro On Pita, located in Ridgefield, shocked customers with a sudden announcement that the Greek spot, open since 2012, would be closing.

“Gyro On Pita is closed for business,” the announcement read alongside a picture of the restaurant empty and with the lights off. “Thank you for all the support throughout the years.”

Opened by Kostas Mavridis and Dimitrios Paschalidis (who owns Dimitri’s Diner in Ridgefield's), Gryo On Pita served up traditional Greek dishes like souvlaki, pastitsio, and, of course, gyros.

In an interview during Gyro On Pita’s opening, Mavridis and Paschalidis stated that their dedication to serving up the most authentic Greek food in the area went to great lengths – nearly 5,000 miles, as the pair flew in a chef from Athens to teach them all the basics for months.

With dozens of 4- and 5-star reviews on the restaurant’s Yelp page, it seemed the plan worked.

“Finally, AUTHENTIC Greek food in the Ridge,” wrote resident Tracey Katrina O. in a past review. “The daily specials are just like my Yiayia used to make…Take out or eat in, do yourself a favour and try it.”

The business did not provide a reason for the closure, noting only that Dimitri’s Diner will remain open.

‘I’m sorry to see this,” wrote Heather Doering Mitchell on the business’ closing announcement. “We loved your food, and the people were always so nice.”

Others agreed that the food and service were beyond compare, adding that the sudden news “is so sad” but wishing the company the best in the future.

“Thanks for all the delicious gyros!”

