Woman Shoots Victim, Barricades Herself Inside Newtown Residence On Christmas Eve, Police Say

The chain of events began to unfold in northern Fairfield County around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 in Newtown.

Newtown Police Department officers responded to the residence on Boggs Hill Road for a dispute.

Upon arrival, the caller was located on the front porch of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, the department said.

Officers were able to pull the victim to safety as the suspect retreated into the residence.

The victim was transported by Newtown Ambulance to Danbury Hospital due to injuries sustained during the incident and is currently in stable condition, said police.

Multiple surrounding agencies and the Western Connecticut Regional Emergency Services Unit were called to assist as the suspect remained barricaded inside the residence.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Newtown resident Meghan Gouveia. peacefully exited the residence.

She was arrested and charged with:

Assault,

Unlawful discharge of a firearm,

Criminal use of a firearm,

Risk of injury to a minor,

Reckless endangerment,

Negligent storage of a firearm.

She was transported to the Newtown Police Department and held on a $1,500,000 bond.

“Our officers acted selflessly and put themselves in harms way to pull the victim to safety," Newtown PD Lt. Scott Smith said. "Additionally, our department is grateful to the surrounding police departments who responded to this incident and assisted in its peaceful conclusion.”

Police did not release the name or gender of the victim, or the victim's relationship to the suspect.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.