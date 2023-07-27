Fair 86°

Teen Duo Nabbed In Newtown For Monroe Burglary, Police Say

Two teens stopped by police have been charged with an alleged burglary in Fairfield County.

The guns seized from the vehicle by Newtown Police.
The guns seized from the vehicle by Newtown Police. Photo Credit: Newtown Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Authorities say they were spotted by Newtown Police Department officers in a car in the parking lot of a local smoke shop with no headlights and no license plates around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 26.

During an investigation, officers uncovered that the two, a 17-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Marcos Scott, address unknown, had just committed the burglary in Monroe, Newtown Police said.

Monroe and Newtown Police continued to investigate and located two illegally possessed firearms inside the vehicle as well as stolen property from the burglary in Monroe, police said. 

Scott was charged by Monroe Police for his involvement in the burglary; he was then transferred to Newtown Police custody and charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a permit
  • Possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle 
  • Possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number
  • Failure to display a license plate

Scott's bail was set at $100,000.

The juvenile was also charged in connection with the weapons and burglary by Monroe Police.

