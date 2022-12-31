'A Dream For Me': High School Senior From Bethel To Join Division I Team

A talented senior from a high school in Fairfield County will play for a Division I women's equestrian team in college.

Bethel resident Emily Clee, a senior at the Wooster School in Danbury, will join Auburn University's Divison I women's equestrian team after she graduates, according to Wooster School officials.

Already a skilled rider, Clee has proved herself in competitions, including top honors in the 2022 Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search 3* in Northern Westchester at the Old Salem Farm Spring Horse Show in North Salem.

The sport is nothing new for her, as Clee began riding at the young age of seven and was already competing at 10.

“The barn quickly became a family to me that I couldn’t leave," Clee said, adding, “to be able to go to a Division 1 Equestrian program, because of all the hard work I’ve done and will continue to do in college, is a dream for me."

Luckily, the Wooster School was able to help Clee with her commitment to the sport, letting her miss school so she could travel to competitions.

The efforts paid off, as Clee officially signed her letter of intent to join the Auburn program with her friends, teachers, and family watching.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.