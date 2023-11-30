Sandy Hook School Receives Threat, All Safe, Police Say

The threat was made in Newtown around 9:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30 at Sandy Hook School.

According to Lt. Scott Smith, this morning police received a third-party report of a threatening message regarding the school.

Newtown Police promptly responded to the school as staff followed appropriate safety precautions.

"Newtown Police quickly determined that all students and staff were safe and that the threat was not credible, but instead was similar to the 'swatting' incidents we often investigate," Smith said.

Smith said out of an abundance of caution, Newtown Police performed a thorough check of the school and the area surrounding the school, to ensure that nothing suspicious or out of the ordinary had occurred.

"We would like to thank our officers and Board of Education staff for their quick action and consistent professionalism in acting on our Emergency procedures," he added.

The department is currently working with federal law enforcement to track down the origin of the threat.

Sandy Hook was the scene of a massacre where 20 first-graders and six educators were killed by a lone gunman on Friday, Dec. 14, 2012 at the Sandy Hook Elementary School. The school was demolished less than a year later.

