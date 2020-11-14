Men Charged In Fairfield County Baby Formula Theft

Two area men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $600 in baby formula from an area drug store and a grocery store

Louis Valentin, 43, and Candido Quiles-Rivera, 50, both of New Haven, were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 11 around 10:17 a.m., after Westport Police officers responded to the Walgreens Pharmacy, 880 Post Road East, on a shoplifting complaint, said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

When officers arrived, staff said someone had just stolen approximately $380 in baby formula, Prezioso said.

A description of the suspect as well as his vehicle and registration plate were provided by an employee.

Shortly after, another officer located the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Stop and Shop, at 1790 Post Road East.

Upon discovering the vehicle, it was occupied by one male with a second male loading it with a red reusable shopping bag filled with baby formula.

An investigation determined that this formula, valued at approximately $206 in total, had just been stolen from the store, Prezioso said.

The stolen formula from the Walgreens incident was also recovered within the vehicle.

Valentin was arrested and charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was issued a written promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 17.

While being booked, a computer check showed that Valentin was the subject of an active and extraditable arrest warrant held by the New York City Police Department. As a result, he was charged with being a fugitive from justice, police said

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Quiles-Rivera charged with two counts of larceny and two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny.

He was issued a written promise to appear and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 17.

A computer check of Quiles-Rivera showed that he was the subject of an active arrest warrant held by the New Haven Police Department. He was released to the custody of officers from that department for arrest.

