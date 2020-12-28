Man Shot, Killed While Working At CT Store

A 27-year-old is behind bars after allegedly shooting another man to death at an area tire store.

The victim was killed while at work around 8:50 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 26, in New Haven County at Town Fair Tire, 63 Boston Post Road in Orange, said the Orange Police Department.

According to police, Joshwua Figueroa, of New Haven, was shot multiple times by Terrance Allen, 24, also of New Haven, as he was working at the tire store.

Allen immediately fled the scene after the shooting. Phone contact was made with Allen shortly after the shooting but he failed to turn himself in, police said.

The nature of the dispute and the relationship between the two men is still under investigation.

With the assistance of the Branford Police Department, Allen was safely taken into custody at a local hotel just after 9 p.m. on an outstanding warrant out of New Haven for violation of probation and on weapons charges related to the earlier incident at Town Fair Tire.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

Anyone with additional information concerning the shooting can contact the Orange Police Department at 203-891-2130, please reference case #20-41725.

