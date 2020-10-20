Couple Wanted For Using Lost Credit Card At Three Stores In Fairfield County

Stratford Police are searching for a couple who allegedly spent $1,230 on a new television, liquor and Home Dept merchandise using a dropped credit card.

According to police, the credit card was dropped on the floor of a Home Depot location in Stratford at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

That day, a couple was caught on surveillance footage in the store picking up the lost card and using it to buy $361 of Home Depot merchandise. Then, they purchased a Samsung 65" TV at Walmart for $742, then purchased $127 in alcohol from a Bev Max liquor store.

The male half of the couple reportedly stands at approximately 5-foot-8, weighs 160 pounds and is between 35 and 40 years old. At the time of the purchases, he was wearing a white baseball cap with sunglasses balanced on the brim, a blue jacket with a fluorescent yellow inner hood and trim, a white tee-shirt, a gold chain, blue shorts, short black socks and blue running sneakers.

The implicated woman is between 35 and 40 years old, stands at 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 135 pounds. Police said that she has long hair, and was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with a hood, grey leggings and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident or the couple's whereabouts are asked to call Stratford detectives at 203-385-4142.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.