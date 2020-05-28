Parking Lot Service Held For 23-Year-Old Allegedly Killed By Ex-Newtown HS Classmate

A drive-by funeral procession was held for a 23-year-old Fairfield County man who was killed during a violent recent rash of crimes that included a home invasion, homicides, and a kidnapping.

Friends and family remembered 2016 Newtown High School graduate Nicholas Eisele at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 during a memorial service in the parking lot of St. Rose of Lima Church in Newtown.

It is suspected that fellow Newtown High School graduate Peter Manfredonia, 23, was responsible for Eisele’s death. Manfredonia was scheduled to appear in court in Maryland as a fugitive from justice on the same day as Eisele’s memorial.

Eisele worked with his father, who owns a landscaping-irrigation company, which his father had planned to eventually put in Eisele's name.

"He was super interested in planting, and growing, which goes hand in hand with working with my dad, who works in landscaping," Eisele’s brother Michael said. "He threw himself into everything he loved."

Manfredonia was apprehended in Hagerstown Maryland on Wednesday, May 27 after spending five days on the run from state law enforcement.

It is alleged that Manfredonia is responsible for two homicides in Connecticut, a kidnapping where he held a person hostage, and potentially stealing an SUV.

No motive has been provided by police for Manfredonia’s violent crime spree.

