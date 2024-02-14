Newtown Company To Close, 71 Employees To Lose Jobs

Cascades Containerboard Packaging in Newtown said in a letter to the First Selectman Jeffery Capeci, its intent to permanently close its manufacturing facility located at 1 Edmond Road, between April 12 and April 26.

"We have advised the employees that the layoff will be progressive between the above two dates," the company said. "We have also advised that this action is expected to be permanent."

The company said employees will not be offered positions in other plants as the move is permanent.

Cascades said it provides employees with support options such as outplacement services, job search workshops, interviews, and psychological support.

The plant closing is one of three factories being shuttered by the company which will cost 310 people their jobs in the US and Canada.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.