Off-Duty Cop Who Killed Beloved Bear In Newtown Won't Be Charged

An off-duty Fairfield County police officer who killed a beloved local bear will not be charged.

Bobbi the black bear was killed on Thursday, May 12 in Newtown by Ridgefield police officer Lawrence Clarke.

Last week, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection found that based on an investigation there is "insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against the homeowner."

The incident, which left two bear cubs orphaned, began when Clarke reported to DEEP he shot the bear after numerous encounters with the same bear, known to the state as bear #217, over multiple days which he said caused him to fear for the safety of his family, himself, and for his livestock, DEEP officials said.

A comprehensive investigation by EnConn Police followed in coordination with the Newtown Police Department and the State Attorney's Office in Danbury, which showed that since 2017 "Bobbi" was captured in Waterbury, tagged, and relocated on two separate occasions because it was showing signs of habituation, DEEP said.

Following its relocation, Bobbi had over 175 documented human interactions, most occurring in the Southbury, Redding, and Newtown areas, DEEP said.

Based on "Bobbi's" behavior and frequent interactions with humans it was considered a “habituated” and “food-conditioned” bear, meaning it had lost its fear of humans and had learned to associate humans with sources of food, they added.

Bears are protected in Connecticut; there is no right to kill a bear. There is also no articulated right to defend yourself or livestock against bears, the department said.

When a bear is killed, EnConn Police investigate. It is the State’s Attorney’s duty to determine if a chargeable criminal offense has occurred, they added.

The two orphaned cubs were captured and placed in the care of a wildlife rehabilitator after the incident, according to DEEP officials.

Clarke, who was put on administrative leave after the incident has since been reinstated.

DEEP officials said that due to the increase in human-bear conflicts and bears breaking into homes, further legislative clarity is needed to address bear-related incidents.

