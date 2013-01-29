COVID-19: Here's How Many CT Residents Have Received First, Second Doses

Connecticut continues to pump out COVID-19 vaccines at among the quickest clips in the country.

In his latest COVID-19 update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut ranks in the top three states for administering the vaccine as others have struggled with rolling out their vaccination plan.

As of Thursday, Jan. 28, there were a total of 364,255 - 299,876 first, 64,379 second - COVID-19 vaccine doses administered statewide, with a 16 percent increase in allocations to states beginning next week, according to President Joe Biden.

Lamont said that 35 percent of the state’s population over the age of 75 who are eligible for the vaccination have received the shot, and that the next allocation of vaccines is to be focused on residents over the age of 75 in underserved communities.

Due to the demand for the vaccine, Connecticut has added an additional 80 people to take calls at the state’s vaccine hotline, with wait times down to three minutes after complaints about lagging service.

There are now six sites in Connecticut being booked for vaccinations, with plans to expand to more retail locations once more allocations of the vaccine are distributed from the federal government.

Anyone interested in contacting the Connecticut vaccination hotline can do so by calling 877-918-2224. Appointments can also be made online at the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.