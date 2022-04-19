Bethel Man Admits To Underpayment Of $500K In Income Taxes

A Fairfield County business owner is facing federal prison time after admitting to underpaying more than $500,000 in income taxes.

Bethel resident Timothy P. Draper, age 54, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion Monday, April 18 in Hartford federal court.

Prosecutors said Draper failed to deposit numerous checks into his landscaping and rental business accounts, resulting in underreporting approximately $1.8 million on his tax returns between 2015 and 2017.

Draper was also accused of paying personal expenses out of the business accounts and failing to categorize the payments as income to him.

In all, the underreporting of income meant Draper underpaid the IRS more than $500,000 in income taxes for the three tax years, prosecutors said.

Draper owns and operates T&M Lawn & Landscape and owns multiple residential rental properties in Bethel and Danbury. He has already paid more than $1.1 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Monday, July 11. Draper faces a maximum prison term of five years.

