'Something For Everyone': New Bethel Shop Has Treats For Pooches, People

A trip to the pet shop is doubly enjoyable now that humans can pick up an exotic snack for themselves as they shop for treats for their furry friends.

Nips and Paws in Bethel, located at 268 Greenwood Ave., opened on Saturday, April 1, and has something for everyone.

Half of the store is dedicated to dog accessories and treats, and the other half is filled with snacks for humans from around the world.

Michelle Bangash, who also teaches high school history, launched her business sewing dog bandanas.

She started a sewing habit making masks to protect against COVID-19 and started making dog accessories after being given a cockapoo puppy named Ollie by her mother.

Bangash had never owned a dog before and wanted Ollie to have cute things to wear, but was unimpressed with the quality of the options at the store.

"It wasn't what I wanted for my dog," Bangash said.

Friends began to ask for the types of bandanas Bangash was making for Ollie, and soon the dog mom was visiting craft fairs to sell her hand-made pooch accessories.

"As I'm getting older, it was getting harder to lug around all that stuff," Bangash said about craft fairs. "Why not open a shop in my little town of Bethel? We're crazy about dogs here."

The owner of Nips and Paws never thought about adding global treats to her business, she said. She was introduced to exotic snacks by her son, a ninth-grader who she describes as a "chef and foodie."

There were no places to pick up a dog treat or bandana as well as a treat for yourself, Bangash said. So she incorporated both and opened the doors to her brand-new shop with the left side filled with all things dog-related, and the right stocked with snacks for humans from around the world.

Some snacks are dog themed to encourage cohesion, Bangash said, like "Sniffers" instead of "Snickers."

Bangash's favorite snack is the cucumber-flavored Lay's chips, though.

"Who knew chips could be refreshing?" Bangash laughed.

The shop has only been open for a short time but has already had a warm reception from the community.

About half of the shop's customers are surprised by the variety of human snacks when they enter the store, Bangash said, but the other half see the sign outside the door advertising global treats and get the idea.

Bangash says above all, she's happy she can contribute something to the town she loves so much.

"We’re here to serve our public," Bangash said. "If I wouldn’t give it to my dog I won’t sell it to others."

