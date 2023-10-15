Human Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Newtown

The remains were found in Newtown off Edmond Road on Friday, Oct. 13, said Lt. Scott Smith of the Newtown Police.

When officers responded to the area they met with the caller and confirmed the presence of human remains, Smith said.

The Newtown Police, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Medical Examiner, are investigating the incident and working to identify the remains, he added.

Smith said a preliminary investigation indicates no foul play or suspicious circumstances.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

