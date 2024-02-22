2 School Buses Crash In Newtown

The crash occurred in Newtown around 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 22 in the area of Boggs Hills Road and Sugar Street.

According to Lt. Scott Smith of the Newtown Police, the two buses, owned by All-Star Transportation were on their way to Reed Intermediate School and had students on board for morning drop-off.

One bus was traveling northbound on Boggs Hill Road and came to a stop at its intersection with Sugar Street, Smith said.

The second bus was also traveling northbound on Boggs Hill Road and came to a stop behind the first bus.

Smith said the crash took place when the second bus began to execute a right turn onto Sugar Street and struck the rear of the bus in front.

Both vehicles had functional damage and were later able to be driven from the scene.

The driver of the first bus and a juvenile student were transported to the hospital by Newtown Ambulance for complaints of minor injuries, Smith said.

The driver of the second bus, Peter Sandle, age 56, of Sandy Hook, was issued an infraction for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart resulting in an accident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Newtown and receive free news updates.