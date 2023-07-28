17-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Bridge In Newtown

The 17-year-old's death resulted from an incident that happened on Thursday, July 27 just before 2 p.m., when Newtown Police officers responded to the Silver Bridge on Glen Road near the Southbury town line after receiving a call for help.

According to Newtown Police, officers soon discovered that a 17-year-old from Bridgeport had jumped into the water under the bridge and had not resurfaced.

The boy had been with a group of friends who had been entering the water in the area of the bridge.

Officers then sprang into action and located the boy under the water before bringing him to shore, where first responders helped officers begin life-saving efforts.

The boy was then brought to Danbury Hospital by Newtown Ambulance, where he later died from his injuries in the evening hours, police said.

The 17-year-old's name has not been released by authorities.

"Our thoughts are with the family during this most difficult time, and we ask that the public respect their privacy," Newtown Police said on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

