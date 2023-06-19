Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole In New Canaan

It happened on Sunday, June 18 just after 8 p.m. in New Canaan, in the area of Smith Ridge Road (Route 123) and Canoe Hill Road

The operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was evaluated at the scene by New Canaan Emergency Medical Services (EMS) but was not transported to the hospital.

Smith Ridge Road was closed for several hours during the accident investigation conducted by the New Canaan Police Patrol Division.

Utility companies were notified.

No further information on the extent of the damage to the utility pole has been released.

