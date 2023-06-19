Fair 64°

SHARE

Vehicle Crashes Into Utility Pole In New Canaan

Police are investigating after a motor vehicle crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield County.

Smith Ridge Road (Route 123) and Canoe Hill Road in New Canaan.
Smith Ridge Road (Route 123) and Canoe Hill Road in New Canaan. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fshh via Pixabay
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened on Sunday, June 18 just after 8 p.m. in New Canaan, in the area of Smith Ridge Road (Route 123) and Canoe Hill Road

The operator, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was evaluated at the scene by New Canaan Emergency Medical Services (EMS) but was not transported to the hospital.

Smith Ridge Road was closed for several hours during the accident investigation conducted by the New Canaan Police Patrol Division.

Utility companies were notified. 

No further information on the extent of the damage to the utility pole has been released.

to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE