Popular Beauty/Spa Business Bluemercury Reopens New Fairfield County Location

Bluemercury recently opened in New Canaan with a glittery store featuring an updated design concept and evolved retail experience.

The store features personalized services and offerings, dedicated to premium service and anchored by the “Center Bar” where clients can enjoy consultations, tutorials, and new offerings and discover brands with Bluemercury’s trained beauty experts.

Fans of the business will find a new fragrance wardrobe (with brands like D.S. & Durga, Baobob, and Trudon), outfitted with unique fixtures focused on testers to help visitors find the best fragrance for them.

Other highlights include an enhanced selection of dermatological skincare solutions (from brands like SkinMedica and Obagi), along with the addition of Aesop and Cerulean 6°, the newest line to join Bluemercury’s brand portfolio.

A fun area of the store is the hair tools playground where clients can try first to determine the best styling tools and accessories for their hair.

And, a reinvented spa featuring cutting-edge applications developed in collaboration with its in-house experts, including Bluemercury’s dermatologist adviser, Dr. Elyse Love.

The space also includes an infrared sauna and lastly Bluemercury aestheticians will offer signature facials from M-61 Skincare and brand partners, as well as brow styling services and tool immersions.

The new store is located at 120 Main Street, New Canaan.

