Wrong-Way Driver From Fairfield County Hits Two Vehicles, Including Cruiser, Police Say

A 44-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after allegedly hitting two vehicles, including a State Police cruiser while driving the wrong way on Route 15 South.

The incident took place at 11:17 p.m., Sunday, April 12, between Exits 64 and 66 in North Haven when state police began receiving 911 reports of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of the roadway, said the Connecticut State Police.

The vehicle, driven by Rodenstein Mine, of Bridgeport, allegedly struck a state police cruiser and kept driving northbound before hitting another vehicle head-on sending it crashing into the medium guardrail, state police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to MidState Hospital with minor injuries. The trooper and Mine were not injured.

Mine was given a field sobriety test, which he failed to perform to standard and was arrested.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, disobeying the signal of an officer, evading responsibility/property damage, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, drinking while driving, and reckless endangerment, state police said.

Mine is being held at the New Haven Correction Facility on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 13.

