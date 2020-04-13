Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Arrested After Holding Two Hostage In New Canaan, Police Say
Police & Fire

Wrong-Way Driver From Fairfield County Hits Two Vehicles, Including Cruiser, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rodenstein Mine
Rodenstein Mine Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 44-year-old Fairfield County man was arrested after allegedly hitting two vehicles, including a State Police cruiser while driving the wrong way on Route 15 South.

The incident took place at 11:17 p.m., Sunday, April 12, between  Exits 64 and 66 in North Haven when state police began receiving 911 reports of a vehicle traveling north in the southbound lanes of the roadway, said the Connecticut State Police.

The vehicle, driven by Rodenstein Mine, of Bridgeport, allegedly struck a state police cruiser and kept driving northbound before hitting another vehicle head-on sending it crashing into the medium guardrail, state police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to MidState Hospital with minor injuries. The trooper and Mine were not injured.

Mine was given a field sobriety test, which he failed to perform to standard and was arrested.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, disobeying the signal of an officer, evading responsibility/property damage, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, drinking while driving, and reckless endangerment, state police said.

Mine is being held at the New Haven Correction Facility on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 13.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Canaan Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.