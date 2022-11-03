Woman Wanted On Extraditable Warrant Located In Fairfield County

A 36-year-old woman who was wanted on an extraditable warrant was apprehended in Fairfield County.

An officer in New Canaan saw Rachael Corrian shivering and walking barefoot on Elm Street and believed she was in need of assistance at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Police later determined that Corrian was wanted by the New York City Police Department on an extraditable warrant, with unknown charges, authorities said.

Corrian was arrested and held without bond for a court date pending her extradition to New York State, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.