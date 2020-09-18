Woman Charged After Teen Who Attended Underage Drinking Party Hospitalized, New Canaan PD Says

A teenager found vomiting at a local train station led to the arrest of a 59-year-old woman who permitted an underage drinking party at her New Canaan home.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department were called to the Elm Street train station shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, where there was a report of 16-year-old vomiting from drinking too much alcohol.

The teen was treated and transported by paramedics to Norwalk Hospital for additional treatment and evaluation.

The investigation into the incident led them to an Overlook Drive home, which had been where the teens held the party earlier on Thursday night.

Police said that the officers spoke with New Canaan resident Christina Thompson, the owner of the home where the party was held, and she was charged.

Thompson and a 17-year-old teenager who was present were issued summonses for permitting a minor to possess alcohol. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 15 to respond to the charges.

