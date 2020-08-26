Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT
Teen Charged After Police Break Up Underage Drinking Party In New Canaan

Zak Failla
A New Canaan teen was busted after police broke up an underage drinking party.
A Fairfield County teenager was busted by police when officers broke up an underage drinking party overnight.

The New Canaan Police Department received a noise complaint from the 300 block of Greenley Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, where a group of teenagers were having a party.

Upon arrival, officers said that there were multiple minors fleeing from the residence, and there was evidence that there had been a party with bottles and cans of alcohol inside the home.

The officers were able to apprehend one party-goer, a 15-year-old from New Canaan, who was issued summonses for failure to halt possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of alcohol by minors.

