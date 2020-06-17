Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Canaan
Suspects Caught On Video Attempting To Break Into Cars In Driveway Of New Canaan Home

Kathy Reakes
Two men were caught on video surveillance attempting to break in vehicles in New Canaan.
Two men were caught on video surveillance attempting to break in vehicles in New Canaan. Video Credit: New Canaan Police Department

Police are warning residents again to lock their vehicles after video surveillance showed two suspects attempting to enter two locked vehicles.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, in New Canaan.

Vehicles were entered and attempts were made to enter other locked vehicles, said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski.

"The thieves were unsuccessful in entering the locked vehicles so they moved on to other driveways with unlocked vehicles," he added. 

The crimes occurred on Old Stamford Road, Leslie Lane, and Mortimer Street, police said.

A complete list of stolen items is not yet available, but a wallet was stolen from one of the vehicles, the chief said.

"We urge everyone to lock & alarm their vehicles (and houses) and to secure all valuables," Krolikowski said.

