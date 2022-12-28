Stamford Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk In New Canaan

A 62-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she drove drunk in New Canaan.

An officer was on patrol on Old Stamford Road at about 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, when he pulled over a vehicle for failure to obey a traffic control signal, the New Canaan Police Department reported.

The officer determined that the driver, identified as Kimberly Miller, of Stamford, showed signs of impairment, police reported.

Authorities said Miller was arrested for illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and a traffic control signals charge.

Her BAC sample tested at .147, police said.

She posted bond and is set to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to the report.

