Sales Person Going Door To Door In New Canaan Had Active Warrant In Wilton, Police Say

Zak Failla
Leslie Jean Carter
Leslie Jean Carter Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A wanted woman was busted in Fairfield County when police were alerted about solicitors going door-to-door selling magazines.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department received a report shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 of salespeople selling in the 500 block of Weed Street.

When officers responded to the area to dispatch the solicitors, it was determined that one of them, Phoenix resident Leslie Jean Carter, 33, had an active warrant out for her arrest following an incident in Wilton.

Carter was taken into custody and charged with failure to respond to an infraction. She was released on $90 bond and scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, March 16.

