Man With Decades-Long History Of Burglaries Steals $25K From New Canaan Home, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Police sirens
Photo Credit: Pixabay

More than a year after the crime took place, DNA left on a rubber glove at the scene of a burglarized Fairfield County home connected a man with a history of burglaries dating back to 1983 to the theft of $25,000, according to police. 

The New Canaan home was reportedly broken into on March 25, 2019.

Ezra Hill of Stamford, 54, was arrested on a warrant on Monday, Sept. 1 and is currently incarcerated at Bridgeport Correctional Facility. 

Hill was charged with the felonies of first-degree larceny and third-degree burglary, and will have his day in court on Friday, Oct. 16.

