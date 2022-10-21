Contact Us
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

Jason Newport
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him.

The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.

Police said both victims reported that they received harassing text messages, emails, and phone calls from Newport.

An investigation was conducted, and arrest warrants were issued for both incidents, according to the report. 

New Canaan Police traveled to Stamford Superior Court to take custody of Newport on Tuesday, Oct. 18, police said. 

Police said Newport was charged with second-degree harassment and is set to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 31.

