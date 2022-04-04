Man Charged With DUI After Car Crashes Into Fence In New Canaan, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence and crashing into a fence in Fairfield County.

Police responded to a crash in the 400 block of Silvermine Road in New Canaan at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Authorities said the vehicle was reported to have traveled off the road and crashed into a fence.

Officers spoke to the driver, identified as Hartford County resident Harsh Karshanbhai Patel, of Newington, and observed signs of impairment, authorities said.

Standardized field sobriety tests were given, and Patel was arrested on charges of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to keep right, police said.

Patel refused to provide a BAC sample, police said.

He posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 14, authorities reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.