Five Arrested For Weapons, Drugs, While Attempting To Burglarize Vehicles In Fairfield County

Five people have been arrested for allegedly planning to burglarize parked vehicles in Fairfield County and for possession of stolen weapons.

The five, including two adults, and three juveniles, were nabbed on Wednesday, Dec. 2, when a retired Greenwich Police Officer employed by a private community in Greenwich contacted the Greenwich Police Department at 1 a.m. to report that an unauthorized vehicle had entered the private gated community and that occupants from the vehicle were observed entering driveways, said Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

Greenwich officers responded to the area and located a 2014 Dodge Challenger occupied by two adults and three juveniles, parked upon the private property.

An investigation determined that the subjects had traveled to Greenwich from New Jersey with the intent to steal valuables from unlocked cars, Zuccerella said.

During the investigation, the vehicle was searched and two handguns with high capacity magazines and ammunition were found, along with narcotics and marijuana.

The guns were determined to have been stolen and the serial numbers were scratched off, the captain said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isiah J. Clinton, 23, of Newark, New Jersey. The second adult was identified as Altariq Williams, 40, also of Newark.

The three juveniles, two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old from New Jersey were referred to Stamford Superior Court, Juvenile Matters.

Clinton was charged with:

Criminal attempt at burglary

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Larceny

Criminal trespass

Illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle

Illegal alteration of firearm serial number

Illegal possession of a high capacity magazine

Stealing firearm

Risk of injury to a child

Illegal possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Williams was charged with:

Criminal attempt at burglary

Conspiracy to commit burglary

Criminal trespass

Illegal possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of marijuana

Risk of injury to a child

He is being held on a 75,000 bond.

The Greenwich Police Department has seen an increase over the past year of subjects coming into the area during the midnight hours looking to steal unlocked vehicles and to commit theft from unlocked vehicles, Zuccerella said.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to 203-622-8004 (24hrs) and all emergencies via 911.

