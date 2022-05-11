Contact Us
Police & Fire

Employee Accused Of Sending Texts Demanding Money To New Canaan Business

Kathy Reakes
Kelvin Rodriguez
Kelvin Rodriguez Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

An employee was arrested for allegedly sending threatening text messages demanding money to his employer in Fairfield County.

On Friday, April 15, the business owner in New Canaan told police that they were receiving harassing text messages from an employee identified as Kelvin Rodriguez, age 33, of Bridgeport, said the New Canaan Police Department.

An investigation was initiated and it was determined that Rodriguez had sent over 50 text messages demanding money and a percentage of the business and if he was not paid the business would be ruined, police said.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was secured for Rodriguez for disorderly conduct and harassment, police added.

On Monday, May 9, the New Canaan Police took custody of Rodriguez at Norwalk Hospital on the active arrest warrant. 

He was transported and charged and held on a $35,000 bond. 

