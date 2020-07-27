Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Former FDA Chief Who Lives In Fairfield County Warns CT Schools Could Close Again
Police & Fire

Driver From Greenwich Flees Scene After Crashing Into Fire Hydrant In New Canaan, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A tow truck driver from Greenwich drove into a fire hydrant in New Canaan, police said.
A tow truck driver from Greenwich drove into a fire hydrant in New Canaan, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 45-year-old tow truck driver was arrested after being caught striking a fire hydrant and attempting to flee in Fairfield County, police said.

Greenwich resident Simon Sacremento was caught by a whistleblower at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, July 20 when he drove his tow truck into a fire hydrant on Southwood Drive owned by the Aquarian Water Company, prompting the woman to call the New Canaan Police Department.

Police said that the witness saw Sacremento strike the fire hydrant, damage it, and proceed to flee the scene.

The investigation led police to Sacremento, who turned himself in on Saturday, July 25, where he was arrested and charged with evading responsibility after being involved in an accident involving property damage, a misdemeanor. 

Sacremento was released and scheduled to respond back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 25. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

New Canaan Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.