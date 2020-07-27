Driver From Greenwich Flees Scene After Crashing Into Fire Hydrant In New Canaan, Police Say

A 45-year-old tow truck driver was arrested after being caught striking a fire hydrant and attempting to flee in Fairfield County, police said.

Greenwich resident Simon Sacremento was caught by a whistleblower at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, July 20 when he drove his tow truck into a fire hydrant on Southwood Drive owned by the Aquarian Water Company, prompting the woman to call the New Canaan Police Department.

Police said that the witness saw Sacremento strike the fire hydrant, damage it, and proceed to flee the scene.

The investigation led police to Sacremento, who turned himself in on Saturday, July 25, where he was arrested and charged with evading responsibility after being involved in an accident involving property damage, a misdemeanor.

Sacremento was released and scheduled to respond back in court on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

