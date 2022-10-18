Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say

A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.

An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Lois Adams Miller, of Darien, authorities said.

The officer detected signs of impairment while speaking to Miller, and standardized field sobriety tests were administered, authorities said.

She was subsequently taken into custody and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and a traffic control signals charge, police said.

Police said Miller's BAC was found to be .2237.

Miller posted bond and was released, according to the report.

Police said she is set to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 27.

