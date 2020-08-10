Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Cat Who Scratched New Canaan Resident Under Quarantine Until Owner Is Located

Zak Failla
A cat is in quarantine after scratching a New Canaan resident.
A cat is in quarantine after scratching a New Canaan resident. Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

Police in New Canaan are attempting to locate the owner of a cat that is now under quarantine after accidentally scratching a Fairfield County resident.

Animal Control officers in New Canaan issued an alert on Monday, Aug. 10, after they found a cat in the Husted Lane area who scratched an area resident on Friday, Aug. 7.

The cat (pictured above) is currently under quarantine and will remain so until its owner is located.

Police described the cat as a female domestic short-hair tai-color tabby with a distinct black collar with skulls and crossbones on it.

Anyone who recognizes the cat or has information on its owner’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New Canaan Animal Control by calling (203) 594-3510.

