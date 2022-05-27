COVID-19: Positivity Rate Dips Below 12 Percent In CT, 19 New Deaths Reported

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is back on the decline after spiking near 15 percent, though nearly two dozen new virus-related deaths were reported in the past week.

In the latest update on Thursday, May 26, the state Department of Public Health reported 19 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total up to 11,041 since March 2020.

In the past seven days, there have been more than 64,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to health officials, resulting in 7,560 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for an average seven-day positivity rate of 11.77 percent, representing the fourth straight day the numbers have been dropping.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there have been 10 new COVID-19 patients admitted to Connecticut hospitals in the past week, leaving 379 being treated for the virus statewide.

Since the pandemic began, more than 14.50 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 873,491 confirmed cases.

In Connecticut, 3,041,988 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of May 26, with 2,743,356 completing the initial process. The state has also administered 1,538,687 first booster shots, while 232,908 have also been boosted a second time.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on May 26:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

35-44: 94 percent;

45-54: 91 percent;

25-34: 90 percent;

16-17: 88 percent;

18-24: 85 percent;

12-15: 82 percent;

5-11: 49 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:

Fairfield: 220,270 (2,736 deaths);

New Haven: 211,395 (2,845);

Hartford: 193,395 (3,162);

New London: 59,937 (666);

Litchfield: 34,335 (462);

Middlesex: 31,533 (483);

Windham: 27,294 (305);

Tolland: 22,777 (276);

Unknown: 2,523 (1).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

