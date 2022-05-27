COVID-19: Positivity Rate Dips Below 12 Percent In CT, 19 New Deaths Reported

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Connecticut is back on the decline after spiking near 15 percent, though nearly two dozen new virus-related deaths were reported in the past week.
In the latest update on Thursday, May 26, the state Department of Public Health reported 19 more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total up to 11,041 since March 2020.
In the past seven days, there have been more than 64,000 COVID-19 PCR and NAAT tests administered in Connecticut, according to health officials, resulting in 7,560 laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus for an average seven-day positivity rate of 11.77 percent, representing the fourth straight day the numbers have been dropping.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there have been 10 new COVID-19 patients admitted to Connecticut hospitals in the past week, leaving 379 being treated for the virus statewide.
Since the pandemic began, more than 14.50 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Connecticut, resulting in a total of 873,491 confirmed cases.
In Connecticut, 3,041,988 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of May 26, with 2,743,356 completing the initial process. The state has also administered 1,538,687 first booster shots, while 232,908 have also been boosted a second time.
A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on May 26:
- 65+: >95 percent
- 55-64: >95 percent;
- 35-44: 94 percent;
- 45-54: 91 percent;
- 25-34: 90 percent;
- 16-17: 88 percent;
- 18-24: 85 percent;
- 12-15: 82 percent;
- 5-11: 49 percent.
The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since the beginning of the pandemic, by county:
- Fairfield: 220,270 (2,736 deaths);
- New Haven: 211,395 (2,845);
- Hartford: 193,395 (3,162);
- New London: 59,937 (666);
- Litchfield: 34,335 (462);
- Middlesex: 31,533 (483);
- Windham: 27,294 (305);
- Tolland: 22,777 (276);
- Unknown: 2,523 (1).
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
