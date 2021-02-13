4-CT Card Emergency Assistance Program Looks Beyond COVID-19

When 4-CT began a year ago (see "4-CT Quickly Makes An Impact, Granting $1 Million Total To Foodshare, Connecticut Foodbank"), its immediate goal was to help those most impacted by COVID-19 — those who lost childcare and jobs and struggled to pay bill and put food on the table. Over $20 million was raised and distributed via the 4-CT’s partners, community foundations and local non-profits.

Proving most effective of all, is 4-CT’s Card Program, ("4-CT Card Has Most Impact In Helping CT Residents During The Pandemic") an innovative endeavor that puts debit cards in the hands of those who need them. Over $1.6 million was successfully distributed to Connecticut residents in 2020.

Now, 4-CT is expanding its initiative with a $2 million expansion and a goal of providing rapid, one-time financial assistance that can stabilize families on the verge of falling into a long-term, more significant crisis. And additional 4-CT card programs are expected to launch later this year, according to 4-CT co-founder and CEO Ted Yang, who is also an owner of Daily Voice.

Gov. Ned Lamont, a strong supporter of 4-CT from the start, has nothing but praise for the organizations new enterprise.

“4-CT continues to provide aid to our state’s most disadvantaged who need it the most,” Gov. Lamont said. “I’m proud to support this effort and encourage others to do so.”

For more information or to donate, please visit 4-ct.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.