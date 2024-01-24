New Canaan Accused Of Violating Protective Order, Assault

Lydia Rotelli, age 47, of New Canaan, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22 after police responded to the residence for a report of a violation of a protective order.

According to New Canaan Police Lt. Marc DeFelice, when officers arrived they found Rotelli and established there was a protective order in place.

Rotelli was charged with assault, violation of a protective order, and disorderly conduct.

She remained in New Canaan Police custody on a $100,000 bond and was transported to Stamford Court.

